Pune (Maharastra) [India], August 20 (ANI): A 42-years-old man, who had allegedly set himself on fire near the Pune city Police Commissionerate, succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at a hospital on Thursday.

Suresh Pingale, a Pune citizen visited the Pune Police Commissionerate for a character verification certificate to renew his work contract with a company.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi’s 77th Birth Anniversary: IYC, NSUI to Organise Blood Donation Camps, Photo Exhibition, Sports, Cultural Events in Delhi.

Pingale after setting himself on fire tried to enter the premises of Pune Police Commissionerate. However, police personnel stopped him and immediately took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the police sources, there were two criminal cases registered with the name Suresh Pingale in the city which delayed the process of granting him a character verification certificate. However, it was revealed that the cases were not against him but the other person with a similar name.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Gartang Gali in Nelong Valley of Uttarkashi District Open for Tourists After 59 Years.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mitesh Ghatte of Special Branch of Pune City police said, "Suresh Pingale had tried self-immolation in the premise of Pune city Police Commissionerate. When we enquired further into this, we got to know that he had visited our citizen service department for his pending character verification certificate. He was informed that the process is underway and he will get the certificate by evening. The reason behind this extreme step is being investigated."

"We are also investigating if there was any other reason behind his attempt to suicide. We will get to know abou this after inquiry," he added.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Bund Garden police station in this matter.

Meanwhile, the family of Pingale has denied to accept his body. They are saying they will only accept the body when police officials responsible for Pingale's death are punished. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)