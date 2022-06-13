Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): An explosion was reported in a flat of a housing society in the Bhawani Peth area of Pune, informed police on Sunday.

The intensity of the explosion was low and took place while repairing a washing machine.

While repairing the washing machine a gas blow torch was being used and due to excess blow, an explosion took place.

The police were informed following the incident and the officials said that there was no need to panic.

"No casualties have been reported in the incident. Nothing Suspicious, investigation is on," said Police Commissioner (Pune), Amitabh Gupta.

The person staying in the flat has been taken to the local police station for an enquiry. (ANI)

