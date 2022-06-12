Mumbai, June 12: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city, the BMC's H West ward has directed all private hospitals to test OPD patients for the novel coronavirus. Earlier this week, the H West ward issued a notice stating that all patients coming to the outpatient departments (OPD) should be tested for COVID-19.

The H West ward which covers areas like Bandra, Khar, and Santacruz has a few popular private hospitals such as Hinduja, Lilavati, and Holy Family hospitals in its jurisdiction. According to a report in the Indian Express, the ward has also directed medical officers to hold testing camps in housing societies. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Mumbai Reports 1,803 New Cases of Coronavirus, 2 Deaths in Last 24 Hours.

Besides, the officers have been asked to test all residents of a building even in case one positive case of COVID-19 is reported. Sources from the civic body said that most COVID-19 cases are being reported from high-rise buildings. Health experts have now raised caution stating that low testing of COVID-19 can lead to the under-reporting of cases in the city.

Check tweet:

#CoronavirusUpdates 12th June, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1803 Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 959 Total Recovered Pts. - 10,50,285 Overall Recovery Rate - 97% Total Active Pts. - 10889 Doubling Rate - 513 Days Growth Rate (5th June- 11th June)- 0.133%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 12, 2022

Last month, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal asked all the 24 wards in the city to ramp up testing numbers to 30,000-40,000 daily in view of the fourth wave of the pandemic. On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 2,922 fresh COVID cases with one death. A health official said that the state saw a dip in cases after it recorded 159 cases less than the previous day.

Interestingly, the lone COVID-19 fatality in Maharashtra was reported from Mumbai. Of the 14,858 active cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai alone accounts for 10,047, while Thane has 2,460, Raigad 470, and Palghar 378. On the other hand, Mumbai reported 1,745 fresh cases of COVID-19 and one death on June 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2022 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).