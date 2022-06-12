New Delhi, June 12: To commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Sunday said that it will conduct rescue operations across the country in 75 places where children are forced to work.

The rescue operations will be conducted in the scrap and automobile markets across the country at 75 places where children are involved in labour, the NCPCR said in a statement. The operation, which started on Sunday, will continue till June 20.

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is celebrating Elimination of Child Labour Week in the honour of World Day Against Child Labour in the 75 places as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of India's independence 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' in different districts starting from June 12 to June 20 to pay attention to the problem of child labour and to find ways to eradicate it," it said.

"In this regard, rescue operations in 75 places where children are involved in labour work, in the scrap & automobile markets across the country shall be conducted during June 12-20." World Day Against Child Labour 2022 Quotes & Messages: Download Images, HD Wallpapers, Sayings and Thoughts To Mark Child Labor Day.

The NCPCR has developed a draft SOP on the rescue and post-rescue of child labour incorporating all provisions of various children related Acts which are applicable in these cases.

Virtual meetings were conducted with state Commissions, district authorities, Child Welfare Committee and other stakeholders to discuss the rescue operations wher more than 800 officials from 18 states and UTs participated, the NCPCR statement said.

The Commission is also under the process of creating a separate link for child labour for their rescue and rehabilitation process in the Balswaraj Portal of the NCPCR.

