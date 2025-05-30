Sri Muktsar Sahib (Punjab) [India], May 30 (ANI): Four people were killed and several injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab.

Several factory workers are feared to be trapped after the blast, while the rescue operation is underway.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 30, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The explosion occurred late last night, and the police reached the site of the accident in the morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Sri Muktsar Sahib, Akhil Chaudhary, told the media, "...Four people died when the building collapsed following the explosion. Rescue operations are underway and the injured have been admitted to the hospital..."

Also Read | UPI Growth: Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia Says India Achieves 47% of Digital Transactions, UPI Has Gone Global.

He added that the Police will carry out the necessary investigation. When asked about the cause of the blast, he said, "It seems to be something related to the firecracker material, but it is subject to further investigation. The forensic team will come and examine, then something can be said with certainty."

"The labourers recently joined the factory...They were outsiders (not from Punjab)," the SSP said. He told the media that there were two units- manufacturing and packaging- operating there.

Jaspal Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Lambi, said, "Late last night, a blast occurred at a firecracker factory...Almost 50 labourers work in the factory...Four bodies have been recovered, and 27 injured have been admitted to the hospital."

The visuals show people using a crane and hammers to break through the bricks and walls to rescue the trapped workers.

In a similar incident, an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Sunday. After receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was brought under control immediately.

The state of Tamil Nadu, last month, witnessed another explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. According to the police, there have been no reports of loss of life. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)