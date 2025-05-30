Mumbai, May 30: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad) for Thursday, May 30, 2025, will be declared online at bodolotteries.com across three scheduled time slots, 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Conducted by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this state-run lottery enjoys widespread popularity throughout Assam, drawing participation from thousands of hopeful players each day. The results will be available in downloadable PDF format, allowing participants to conveniently check their ticket numbers against the winning list here.

Games such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Rosa, Singam, Deer, Kuil, and Swarnalaxmi are among the most commonly played, offering a variety of prize tiers. Trusted for its transparent prize structure and government-backed operation, the Bodoland Lottery continues to be a favourite in the region. The official website ensures a user-friendly, ad-free experience, making result-checking smooth and accessible for all participants.

When and Where To Check the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

Participants looking to check the latest Bodoland Lottery Result can visit bodolotteries.com at the designated draw times. The official results will be published as a PDF file, clearly displaying the winning ticket numbers for easy verification. Using the official website is the most reliable method to obtain accurate results and avoid incorrect information from unofficial sources.

At present, government-authorised lotteries are active in 13 Indian states, such as Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal. These lotteries offer excitement and anticipation, but players should be cautious about their spending. Responsible gaming is essential, and participants are encouraged to understand the financial risks and play only within their means.

