Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): In a major crackdown on terror activities, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled a terror and extortion module associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Jeevan Fauji.

Two key associates, Karajpreet Singh from Verowal, Tarn Taran, and Gurlal Singh alias Harman from Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran, have been arrested.

According to police, preliminary investigations reveal that Jeevan Fauji, a prominent BKI member, was running an extortion racket targeting individuals in Punjab's border areas. He allegedly supplied a .30 bore pistol to the arrested duo and instructed them to carry out a shooting at a furniture shop in Amritsar as part of an extortion bid. The ransom demand was directed at a relative of the shop owner residing in Canada.

Following Gurlal Singh's disclosures, a police team accompanied him to recover the weapon used in the crime. During the operation, Gurlal attempted to open fire on the police, leading to retaliatory firing in self-defence. Gurlal sustained a bullet injury to his left leg and was promptly shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway to completely dismantle this terror network.

On May 20, Punjab Police arrested six BKI operatives who were involved in a failed grenade attack on a liquor vend in Batala.

The terror operation was directed by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa, based in Portugal, and Mannu Agwan, who recently took operational control of BKI following the arrest of Happy Passian in the United States.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav posted on X on Tuesday that the arrested individuals, identified as Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Rahul Masih, Abraham alias Rohit, Sohit, and Sunil Kumar, were receiving direct instructions from Billa and Agwan, under the command of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda.

During the operation, Jatin Kumar was injured in an exchange of fire with police while being taken for recovery. He opened fire on the police team, sustaining injuries in retaliatory action, and is currently admitted to Civil Hospital, Batala.

Police recovered a 30-bore pistol from the module, the Punjab Police DGP said.

A case has been registered at PS Civil Lines, Batala, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). (ANI)

