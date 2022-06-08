Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): Accusing the Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Prisons of intentional inhumane treatment of SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, former Union Minister Harsimrat Badal on Wednesday alleged that her brother Bikram Mathijia was not safe in the jail and asked Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab for immediate removal of the ADGP.

"My brother Bikram Majithia's life is not secure in jail with Harpreet Sidhu as ADGP, Prisons. The police officer can go to any extent to harm my brother. There is a danger of Bikram being eliminated or being entangled in another false case by planting something on his person," Badal said during her address to the mediapersons.

A delegation of senior SAD leaders Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Manpreet Ayali and Bikram's wife and Majitha legislator Ganieve Kaur Majithia called on the Governor Banwarilal Purohit and urged him to direct the state government to remove Sidhu from his post.

The delegation also noted that the "AAP was also playing into the hands of Sidhu."

"The police officer, who failed as head of the Special Task Force on Drugs with the drug menace increasing manifold under his watch, had been given the additional charge of State Prisons solely to allow him to settle his personal scores with Bikram Majithia," it added.

They further added, "This benefits AAP politically because the top AAP leadership including its Convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal carry a personal grouse against Bikram Majithia for having to apologize to the latter for levelling false drug trade-related allegations against him."

Ganieve Majithia (Bikram's wife) told the media "...requested the Governor to intervene and ensure justice for her family which was suffering due to the vendetta unleashed on it."

Earlier the SAD delegation had informed, "Sidhu holds a severe animosity towards the Majithia family, and he should not be allowed to function as a super DGP."

The delegation further said, "the police officer was not only the head of the STF but was also instrumental in the formation of SIT to probe the allegations against Majithia besides exercising control over it."

It then alleged that Sidhu being given the additional charge of the Jails department will allow him to cook up further false evidence against Majithia.

Mrs Harsimrat Badal also detailed how Sidhu held a severe animosity towards the Majithia family and said that there had been bad blood between the families for generations with Sidhu's family blaming Majithias for the death of their aunt.

She said despite this background, Sidhu withheld a strained relationship from the high court before he embarked on conducting an inquiry on the alleged role of Majithia in a drug case.

She also disclosed how the AAP government had changed three ADGPs and three jail superintendents (of the Patiala central jail) solely to strike out at Majithia.

The SAD delegation also highlighted Majithia being subjected to inhumane treatment in the jail.

It urged the Jails Minister, during a visit, that the former minister be shifted to a 'chakki' as the current one is unsafe and unfit for human habitation. They mentioned that the cell was 8x8 feet. "The sole purpose of shifting Majithia into the said cell is to humiliate him and violate his human rights", the leaders added. (ANI)

