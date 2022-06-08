New Delhi, June 8: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested one person from Pune who is said to be close aide of one of the shooter who was involved in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Sidhesh Hiraman Kamle, alias Mahakaal. Sidhu Moose Wala Antim Ardas: Thousands Come Together To Pay Last Tribute to Punjabi Singer

"He was arrested in a joint operation conducted by a team of Special Cell and Maharashtra Police," Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.S. Dhaliwal, said.

Dhaliwal said since the killing of Moosewala, four teams of Special Cell were working on the case.

"We questioned several gangsters across the India to identify the 8 shooters who committed the crime," he said.

The probe has so far revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi is the mastermind behind Moosewala's killing.

The senior official did not shared the name of the shooter with which Kamle is associated. However, he maintained that he has strong linkages with one of the shooter and he can help trace out more than one shooter.

The prime motive behind the Punjabi singer's murder is still unclear. "It is part of investigation and hence cannot be shared at this stage," Dhaliwal said, adding all relevant information is being shared with the Punjab Police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).