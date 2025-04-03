Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 3 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Punjab Police, apprehended a suspected narco-smuggler with heroin after a joint ambush in the Tarn Taran district on Wednesday, according to an official statement from BSF.

Punjab Frontier BSF said, "On April 2, 2025, acting on the information developed and shared by BSF intelligence wing about a suspected smuggling activity, a joint ambush by BSF in collaboration with Punjab Police was placed in the suspected area of district Tarn Taran."

The BSF said that in the evening, at about 08:20 pm, the ambush party noticed suspected movement in a field. While observing the ambush party, a person suddenly started running away, the statement added.

"The troops chased the suspected person and caught hold of him. During the search, one packet suspected of containing heroin with a gross weight of 554 Grams along with one mobile phone was recovered from his possession. The packet was wrapped in a yellow colour adhesive tape and a copper wire ring was found attached to the packet, indicating a drone dropping," the BSF said.

The apprehended smuggler is resident of Mari Kamboke village of Tarn Taran district. This apprehension and recovery were made adjacent to Dalheri village of Tarn Taran district. The smuggler has been handed over to local Police for detailed questioning to find out the forward and backward linkages.

This significant apprehension of a narco-smuggler with the recovery of a heroin consignment demonstrates the professional competence and unflinching dedication of the BSF troops and Punjab Police, who are committed to securing the nation's border and combating the cross-border smuggling activities.

Earlier, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered over 548 grams of heroin from the border area of the district Tarn Taran, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, in coordination with Punjab Police, conducted a search operation in the border areas of Tarn Taran district.

During the operation, security forces recovered a DJI Mavic-3 Classic drone along with a packet of suspected heroin weighing 548 grams from the border village of Dode in the Tarn Taran district, a statement from the BSF said.

The narcotics packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and had a steel ring attached to it. (ANI)

