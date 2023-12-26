Fazilka (West Bengal) [India], December 26 (ANI): The BSF recovered four packets of a narcotic substance suspected to be heroin from a farmhouse in Fazilka district on Tuesday.

"On December 26, morning, based on specific information from the BSF, regarding the presence of a black bag in the Dhuriya farmhouse on the outskirts of Jodhawala village, Fazilka district, an operation was planned," the BSF said in a press release.

BSF recovered four packets of narcotic substances suspected to have been dropped using a drone.

"The BSF party recovered four packets suspected to be heroin having a gross weight of 2.090 kg from the black colour bag, attached with illuminated strips, which indicate that these packets might be dropped using a drone," the BSF further said.

The BSF foiled yet another attempt to smuggle narcotics.

Earlier, the BSF foiled a smuggling attempt through a drone in Punjab's Amritsar and seized 434 grammes of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape, the force said on Monday.

As per the officials, the BSF troops launched a search operation after a Pakistani drone violated Indian airspace.

In the search operation, BSF troops seized 434 grammes of heroin wrapped with adhesive tape from village Ranian in Amritsar.

"On December 25, during morning hours, on specific information of BSF regarding smuggling through drone on the outskirts of Ranian village and Rear Kakkar, Amritsar district, an Operation was planned," BSF said.

According to the BSF, till now in 2023, BSF Punjab has successfully shot down/ recovered 100 Pakistani drones being used by Anti National Elements to smuggle narcotics, arms, and ammunition into Indian territory. Apart from recovering drones, narcotics, and arms, BSF has also successfully apprehended smugglers who were facilitating smuggling through drones.

BSF has also implemented a three-pronged strategy, with the objectives of curtailing the drug supply, fostering awareness against drug abuse, and empowering the youth with skills to channelize their energy, thereby facilitating meaningful employment opportunities. (ANI)

