Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], June 18 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones from Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts in two separate search operations on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

According to an official release from PRO, "Based on information, a search operation launched by the BSF troops led to the recovery of 1 DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Kalia of Tarn Taran district."

"Later, the BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police successfully recovered another DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a farming field adjacent to village Gendhu Kilcha of Ferozepur district," it said.

The release said that swift actions of BSF troops on precise inputs and robust technical counter measures deployed on border successfully thwarted a few more nefarious attempts of illicit drone intrusions from across the border.

Meanwhile, in significant move aimed at improving comfort and efficiency, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel will soon be donning newly designed uniforms with upgraded features tailored for India's diverse climate conditions.

BSF (North) Deputy Inspector General Yogendra Singh Rathore said that the new uniform will see major changes in fabric composition, colour scheme, and overall design.

"There are a lot of changes, be it the texture or colour. As far as texture is concerned, it was 50-50 per cent in the old uniform -- 50 per cent cotton and 50 per cent polyester. The new uniform is 80 per cent cotton and 20 per cent polyester because it is hot in Rajasthan, and hot plus humid in the northeast. So, such a cotton-based uniform is very comfortable," he said.

"The colour has also been changed. The current uniform is 50 per cent khaki, 45 per cent green and 5 per cent brown in colour. Other patterns have also been changed, the logo has been introduced, and changes have also been made to the rank we put up," he added. (ANI)

