Amritsar (Punjab) [India], November 5 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur on Wednesaday visited Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar to pay obeisance on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

A day earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens on the eve of Guru Nanak Jayanti, calling upon people to imbibe the ideals and values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in their lives and work towards building a peaceful and prosperous nation.

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad, especially our Sikh brothers and sisters."

"This occasion inspires us to adopt the ideals and values of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and guides us towards building a better society. His message teaches us that living a life based on truth, justice and compassion is the true measure of success. His teachings emphasise one God and human equality. He inspires us to live with honesty and to share resources with one another," President Murmu said.

The President further said, "On this occasion, let us imbibe the ideals of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in our lives and follow the path shown by him to build a more peaceful and prosperous nation."

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru. The festival is observed annually on the full moon day of the Kartik month, known as Kartik Purnima. Devotees celebrate the occasion with prayers, devotional singing, and community service.

Parkash Utsav, marking the Guru's birth, is observed on this day, with celebrations continuing across gurdwaras until late at night.

A jatha of 1,796 Sikh pilgrims from India will visit Pakistan on November 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and pay their respects at various historic gurdwaras on the occasion of Parkash Purb. (ANI)

