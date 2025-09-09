Faridkot (Punjab) [India], September 9 (ANI): Faridkot Police arrested two smugglers for supplying heroin from Pakistan, which was worth Rs 60 crores on Tuesday.

According to the police, this heroin was hidden in village Jhadiwala and weighed 12 kg 100 grams.

Later, addressing a press conference in this regard, SSP Dr Pragya Jain said that based on its information and technical investigation, two accused have been identified as Sukhpreet Singh, who was a resident of village Jhadiwala and Kadar Singh, who was the son of a resident of district Ferozepur.

SSP added that this entire consignment was brought from Pakistan through a drone. After the transfer of heroin, it was later stored by he accused in Jhadiwala in the district of Faridkot, which was later supplied. However, police busted this gang and recovered the heroin.

Jain also stated that the accused will be taken into remand and the case will be further investigated to determine whether the money for this consignment was sent through hawala or via another means. Through this investigation, the police will also try to ascertain to whom it was to be supplied further.

According to the police, this is the biggest recovery of heroin in the Faridkot district to date, and with its recovery, they have succeeded in breaking the back of a big drug smuggling gang. (ANI).

