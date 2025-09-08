Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): The Punjab government on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 20000 per acre for farmers whose lands were submerged and crops were damaged due to floods in the state, a statement from the CMO said.

"The Punjab government has announced a compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers whose fields have been submerged under flood waters and whose crops have been damaged," the statement read.

The devastating flooding in Punjab has caused significant disruption in several districts, impacting countless families who now face challenges in meeting their basic needs. In response, the Punjab government is distributing relief materials extensively in the affected areas, with ministers taking an active role in supervising and reinforcing river embankments across the region.

In response to the gravity of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the flood-affected region of Gurdaspur in Punjab on September 9, as announced by the Punjab BJP on Sunday. PM Modi will review the rescue and relief work and meet with the families of people affected by the floods.

"Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab, on September 9. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims," Punjab BJP said in a post on X.

"This visit of the Prime Minister proves that the central BJP government always stands with the people of Punjab and will provide full support in this difficult time," they added.

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh launched a sharp attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing his government of turning the state's flood crisis into a "Mann-made disaster."

Chugh alleged that unchecked illegal mining under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had weakened Punjab's riverbanks, resulting in large-scale devastation during the recent floods.

"The reason Punjab is being led towards disaster is the open permission given by the AAP's Bhagwant Mann government for illegal mining. This is a 'Mann-made' disaster. People of Punjab are paying the price for Bhagwant Mann's incompetence, failure, and inexperience," he told ANI. (ANI)

