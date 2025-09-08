Mumbai, September 8: In a major milestone, Reliance Jio has officially rolled out Voice over New Radio (VoNR) across India, powered entirely by its indigenous 5G standalone (SA) core. The launch, coinciding with Jio’s 9th anniversary, makes it the first telecom operator in the country to enable large-scale 5G-native voice calls without relying on 4G fallback. With over 500 million subscribers, the move cements Jio’s leadership in India’s digital revolution. The company says VoNR will deliver ultra-clear voice quality, faster call connections, and improved battery efficiency for users nationwide.

The technology is not just a feature update but a step toward telecom independence, as it is built on Jio’s homegrown 5G stack, including its SA core and IMS-enabled infrastructure. By eliminating the need for traditional fallback mechanisms, VoNR allows users to enjoy uninterrupted 5G speeds while making crystal-clear calls. Experts also suggest that this upgrade will enhance customer experience and help telecom providers reduce reliance on over-the-top (OTT) calling platforms. So, let’s know all about Jio VoNR? What Is Viber App? Messaging Platform Gains Popularity in Nepal Amid Ban on Major Social Media Platforms in Country.

What is Jio VoNR?

Jio VoNR, or Voice over New Radio, is the next-generation technology for making voice calls directly over 5G networks, without relying on older 4G infrastructure for fallback. Unlike traditional VoLTE calls that switch between 4G and 5G, VoNR operates natively on Jio’s 5G standalone (SA) core and IMS-enabled network, enabling seamless, ultra-low latency, and high-definition voice communication while simultaneously allowing uninterrupted 5G data usage. Essentially, it transforms a compatible Jio 5G phone into a platform for superior, future-ready voice calling. WhatsApp Down: Meta-Owned Platform Faces Outage in India, Users Unable To Send Messages and Post Status Updates.

Key Benefits of Jio VoNR

Crystal-Clear Voice Quality: Delivers high-definition sound for smoother conversations. Faster Call Setup: Calls connect almost instantly with ultra-low latency. Fewer Call Drops: Reduces interruptions and voice cuts during conversations. Battery Efficiency: Saves power by avoiding 4G-5G switching during calls. Uninterrupted 5G Browsing: Allows users to continue high-speed internet use while on calls. Future-Ready Technology: Unlocks the full potential of standalone 5G networks.

As Reliance Jio rolls out VoNR across India, the company reinforces its vision of building a sovereign, future-ready telecom ecosystem. Chairman Akash Ambani highlighted that Jio’s innovative technologies will not only transform India’s digital landscape but will also be deployed globally to address worldwide telecom challenges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2025 07:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).