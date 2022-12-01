Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) A day after a farmer leader alleged that cheques given to a few farmers in Tarn Taran district by the Telangana government had bounced, Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday said he will get the matter verified.

In May, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had visited Chandigarh and had handed over cheques worth Rs 3 lakh as financial assistance to the families of farmers who died during a protest against the now-repealed three central farm laws.

Also Read | UK: Rising Cost of Living Forces British Families To ‘Eat Pet Food, Heat Meals on Radiator’; Real Food Become Unaffordable For Many.

Farmer leader Satnam Singh Behru on Wednesday had met the director of the Punjab agriculture department and had raised the alleged cheque-bounce issue with him.

Also Read | Delhi University Clash: Seven Hurt as ABVP and Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Group Clash at Tea Stall in North Campus.

However, Behru did not give a list of the farmers whose cheques had bounced.

Several farmers had died during the course of the agitation at Delhi's borders due to various reasons, including harsh winter, road accidents, cardiac arrest and ailments.

When reporters asked Agriculture Minister Dhaliwal about the allegation of the farmer leader, he said he will get the matter verified.

He said he will comment only after verification of the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)