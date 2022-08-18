Chandigarh, Aug 18 (PTI) Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, also called Milkfed, has decided to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Friday.

Milkfed sells milk products under brand name Verka.

The hike comes days after other milk suppliers, Amul and Mother Dairy, raised prices by Rs 2 per litre.

"Milk prices will increase by Rs 2 per litre from August 19," said a Milkfed official said on Thursday.

