Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 7 (ANI): Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force arrested three associates of terrorists, Harwinder Singh alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Harike, officials said on Wednesday.

"Those arrested have been identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, Bikramjit Singh alias Bikka and Kulwinder Singh alias Kala. Police teams have also recovered two .32 caliber pistols along with 10 live cartridges, besides impounding their Maruti Swift car, in which they were travelling," as per a press release from the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that acting on reliable intel-inputs, police teams from the AGTF Punjab headed by ADGP Promod Ban under the supervision of AIG Sandeep Goel and led by DSP AGTF Border Range Harminder Singh tracked their location and nabbed them at T-Pont near village Safipur Tarn-Taran road in Amritsar.

He said that both the accused persons have criminal histories, as Joban was wanted in Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the attempt to murder case, the Arms Act, the NDPS Act and the IT Act and remained absconding for a long time. While other accused Bikka was also wanted in two criminal cases pertaining to attempts to murder, he added.

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were carrying out criminal activities on the directions of their foreign handlers to disturb the hard-earned peace and harmony of the border state," said the DGP.

Sharing more details, AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel said that further investigations are on and more arrests are expected in the coming days.

A case has been registered under sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operating Cell (SSOC) Amritsar. (ANI)

