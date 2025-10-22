Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 22 (ANI): Punjab Police, State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar busted a cross-border smuggling network, recovered pistols of 30 bore with live ammunition and apprehended four operatives, Jugraj Singh (Chiri), Kulbir Singh (Nannu; Kalu), Arshdeep Singh and Nachattar Singh, all residents of District TarnTaran, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab on Wednesday.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police said, "In a major breakthrough, State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), Amritsar busts a cross-border smuggling network and apprehends four operatives: Jugraj Singh @ Chiri, Kulbir Singh @ Nannu @ Kalu, Arshdeep Singh and Nachattar Singh, all residents of #TarnTaran & recovers four sophisticated pistols of 30 bore with live ammunition."

DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were working on the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were working on the directions of a #Pakistan-based smuggler who had been orchestrating cross-border weapons movement into #Punjab. An FIR has been registered at PS SSOC, #Amritsar."

The DGP stated that further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in this case, to expose and dismantle the entire network.

"Further investigation is underway to expose and dismantle the entire network, including its backward and forward linkages.@PunjabPoliceIndreaffirms its commitment to dismantling cross-border arms smuggling networks and curbing the spread of illegal weapons & organised crime in #Punjab," the post added.

Earlier, Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled yet another cross-border smuggling attempt on Wednesday and recovered a drone carrying a weapon near the cross-border in Amritsar. According to a release from the Punjab Frontier of BSF, the troops recovered one DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone carrying one Glock pistol with two magazines near the village Nesta in the Amritsar sector."

This recovery once again reflects the unmatched alertness, professionalism, and dedication of BSF troops in preventing cross-border smuggling attempts and ensuring the security of the nation's frontiers," the release said.

Meanwhile, the BSF troops, in coordination with the Punjab Police on Saturday recovered one packet of heroin during a search operation near the village Tindiwala in Ferozepur, the forces said." Acting on specific intelligence, alert BSF troops, in coordination with Punjab Police, conducted a search operation and recovered 01 packet of heroin (Gross weight - 602 grams) from an agricultural field near village Tindiwala in Ferozepur. (ANI)

