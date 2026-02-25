What Is ‘Alpine Divorce’? Know All About Viral Breakup Trend That Has Taken Over Social Media

Chandigarh, February 25: The Vice-Chancellor of CT University in Punjab's Jagraon has been terminated from service after allegations of misbehaviour and threats against Kashmiri Muslim students who had sought special meal arrangements during Ramzan. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said the district administration, in coordination with the police and community leaders, intervened to defuse the situation and the agitation was called off after authorities ordered a probe and the university management removed Vice-Chancellor Nitin Tandon.

The controversy came to light after Kashmiri students alleged that they were denied appropriate arrangements for 'Sehri' (pre-dawn meal) and 'Iftar' (meal to break the fast) in university mess. The students alleged that when they raised the issue, they were subjected to abusive language and warned of eviction from hostels and cancellation of admissions. The incident had raised concerns among families and the community sought clarification from the university administration. Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, had brought the issue to the notice of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann through her social media account. Namaz Row at Lal Baradari: Lucknow University Issues Notices to 13 Students for Offering Namaz at Historic Structure, INR 50,000 Bond Ordered.

She had demanded action against the university authorities. Deputy Commissioner Jain told the media that the local administration in coordination with Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, "amicably resolved" the issue. He thanked the university management for maintaining peace and "resolving the issue amicably through dialogue". CT University Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said the university has also initiated an internal probe into the matter while the situation is being monitored by local authorities. Uttarakhand: Muslim Elderly Man Assaulted After Offering Namaz Near Temple, Forced to Chant Religious Slogans (Watch Video).

"The VC was asked to resign and he has done so. Rest all is a matter of enquiry. There was a heated argument between students and the VC over food following which the students had locked the mess. The students have ended the protest after his resignation," the Chancellor was quoted as saying.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

