Bengaluru FC will host Punjab FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on 27 February 2026, in a pivotal Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 fixture. Both teams are looking to secure a crucial victory after dropping points in their respective previous matches, making this encounter a significant early-season test for both clubs.

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2025–26?

Fans looking to follow the match live have official telecast and streaming options available across India. While many viewers search for free streaming links, the official digital broadcasting rights for the current ISL season are held by FanCode.

Live Television: The match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: Viewers can stream the game online via the FanCode app and website (a subscription or specific match pass is required).

Match Fact

Category Details Match Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Tournament Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 Date 27 February 2026 Kick-off Time 7:30 PM IST Venue Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru TV Broadcast Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports Ten 2) Live Streaming FanCode App and Website

Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC Team News

Bengaluru FC enters their third match of the campaign seeking a return to winning ways. Following a controlled 2-0 victory over Sporting Club Delhi in their season opener, the Blues played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against NorthEast United. Head coach Renedy Singh has emphasised the need for a relentless work rate as his side looks to capitalise on their home-field advantage.

Conversely, Punjab FC arrives in Bengaluru hoping to bounce back from a narrow 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. Under the guidance of head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis, the visiting side is expected to rely on a disciplined defensive structure and quick transitions to challenge the hosts. Historically, Punjab FC has proven to be a difficult opponent for Bengaluru, holding a slight edge in head-to-head matchups, which includes a recent penalty shootout victory in the Super Cup.

