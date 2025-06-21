Chandigarh, Jun 21 (PTI) Punjab Police on Saturday said it has dismantled a Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh alias Dharma Sandhu.

Police have arrested a local operative of the module and recovered six foreign-made pistols from his possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Slams Rajasthan Government for Arresting Congress Leaders, Says 'This Is Highly Condemnable, Malicious Misuse of Power'.

The accused has been identified as Onkar Singh alias Nawab, a resident of Jalalusma village in Amritsar district. The seized weapons, smuggled via drones from across the border, include four 9 mm Glock pistols and two .30 bore pistols, the DGP said.

Dharam Singh, who operated the terror module, is a close associate of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda. Further investigation is underway to unearth the broader network of the module, the DGP said.

Also Read | Past 11 Years Were 'News Reel', Real Film Yet to Begin: BJP Leader Nitin Gadkari on Lok Sabha Elections 2029.

Sharing operation details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the arrest followed precise intelligence inputs and coordination.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the weapons delivered via drones were meant for disruptive activities," Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Onkar Singh was part of a sleeper cell activated by foreign-based handlers to destabilise the state.

"The weapons were meant to be distributed among local operatives to execute targeted killings and terror activities Punjab. We are working to uncover the entire network and its international linkages," Bhullar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)