Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], March 18 (ANI): The Dibrugarh Court has granted the Punjab Police the transit remand of two of the associates of Pro Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh.

The Police had sought transit remand in Dibrugarh Court for Bhagwant Singh and Gurmeet Singh, who are accused of the attack on Ajnala Police Station in Punjab.

The district court has granted permission to the Punjab police. The accused have been kept in the Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station under tight security. Due to this, the police station is almost closed to the general public.

Only those who will have complaints and other important will be allowed to enter the police station. On Tuesday, Punjab Police will present the other five accused of the attack on Ajnala Police Station in Punjab in Dibrugarh District Court and will try to take them on transit remand.

If the court grants transit remand of the other five accused to the Punjab police, then all the seven accused will be brought back to Punjab from Assam. Earlier, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann decided not to extend their detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

The seven were detained in connection with the 2023 Ajnala Police Station attack incident and have been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail for the past two years.

Deputy Inspector General (Border Range) Satinder Singh said that the seven being brought back on arrest remand are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh Bajekhana, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Sarabjit Kalsi, Ranjeet Kalsi, Gurinder Pal Singh Gurri Aujla, Harjeet Singh alias Chacha, and Kulwant Singh.

DIG (Border Range) said, "As of now, we are recording the arrest of the seven people and bringing them here. We are recording this arrest in connection with the Ajnala matter. ...We will take them in remand and see what is to be done next."

"I won't be able to say anything further than that we are bringing these seven back on arrest remand in connection with the attack on the Ajnala Police Station. We will take the investigation forward," the DIG said, speaking to ANI. (ANI)

