Amethi, March 18: The driver of a container truck sustained serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a goods train at the Ayodhya-Rae Bareli railway crossing in Amethi district, police said on Tuesday. The impact of the collision smashed the truck, while the front part of the goods train too was damaged, officials said, adding that train movement has been stopped due to the damage caused to the railway track and electric line. Train Accident in Prayagraj Killed 300? 'Kumbh Mela Police UP 2025' Debunks Viral Video.

The divisional railway manager of Northern Railways' Lucknow Division, Sachinder Mohan Sharma, said work is going on to repair the railway line and traffic will be restored soon. The incident took place at the Ayodhya-Rae Bareli railway crossing on the Lucknow-Varanasi-via-Sultanpur line around 2.30 am when the railway gate was open. The gateman was not present when the goods train moving at a high speed collided with the truck crossing the gate, police said. UP Train Derailment: 2 Freight Trains Go Off Tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Pambhipur, Video Surfaces.

Rail Traffic Hit as Container Truck Collides With Goods Train

Amethi, UP: A truck broke a railway gate near Nihalgarh, colliding with a freight train on the Lucknow-Sultanpur track. The accident damaged the engine, electric lines, and poles, injuring the truck driver. Rail and road traffic were disrupted, with diversions implemented pic.twitter.com/RwoHSgFuvF — IANS (@ians_india) March 18, 2025

The driver of the truck, Sonu Chaudhary (28), was rushed to the community health centre in Jagdishpur from where the doctors referred him to the district hospital in a critical condition, police said, adding that presently his condition is stated to be stable.

