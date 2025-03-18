Mumbai, March 18: The much-awaited Shillong Teer Results of today, March 18, 2025, will be announced shortly. Players eagerly await the Shillong Teer Result Chart containing winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, and other related games such as Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai are revealed. The Shillong Teer Result Chart for the day will be updated on various websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Players can also check the Shillong Teer Result Chart of March 18 below.

The game is played with two rounds of archery, where participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. With Shillong Teer continuing to capture the attention of many in the region, today's result will be a highly anticipated moment for players hoping for a winning streak. Players who wish to check the Shillong Teer Result can either visit the aforementioned websites or check the updated Shillong Teer Result Chart below. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on March 18, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result for March 18, 2025, will be announced in two round-Round 1 and Round 2-with the first round starting at 10:30 AM. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers on official websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The results are usually updated shortly after the completion of each round. To check, visit any of the listed websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for March 18, 2025," and find the latest winning numbers. Participants can also check the Shillong Teer results below. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 74

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game played in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong and its surrounding areas. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the game is conducted Monday to Saturday at the Polo Ground in Shillong. It consists of two rounds, where archers shoot a set number of arrows at a target, and the winning numbers are determined based on the last two digits of the total arrows that hit the target. Players place bets on numbers between 0 to 99, and winners are declared based on the final count. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

