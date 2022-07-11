Chandigarh, Jul 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday launched the state police's public grievances redressal portal to allow people to lodge their complaints online.

"This revolutionary decision is aimed at enabling the citizens to lodge their complaints online, monitor its progress and get the report sitting at home," he said in a statement here.

Mann said the system would effectively end the practice of multiple and parallel inquiries in the system and help the citizens to get their work done in a time-bound manner.

He reiterated his government's firm commitment towards providing citizen-centric governance.

The chief minister further said the system would strengthen accountability and erring officials can be held accountable for inaction and inordinate delays.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav described the move as an endeavour of the police department to provide an accountable and responsive system to bring transparency in its functioning.

