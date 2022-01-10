Chandigarh [India], January 10 (ANI): Samyukta Samaj Morcha president Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday said that they will not form an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Punjab Assembly polls which is scheduled to be held next month.

Addressing a press conference, Rajewal said, "Samyukta Samaj Morcha will not form an alliance with the AAP for Punjab Assembly polls."

Further, the SSM chief informed that a committee has been formed to look into aspects of forming an alliance with farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni's party, Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and said, "For alliance with (farmer leader) Gurnam Singh Chaduni's party, we have formed a committee that will look into different aspects related to it."

Rajewal had earlier claimed that the AAP has "fielded criminal" for Punjab polls this year and said that the proofs for the same have been submitted to the national convenor of the party, Arvind Kejriwal.

"This election would be different. The people of Punjab are with us. This is an agitation to save Punjab from political corruption," he added.

Polling for the assembly polls in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

