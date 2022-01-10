The Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has officially launched its latest Xiaomi 11i 5G series in India. It comprises two smartphones - Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G smartphones. The new Xiaomi 11i series comes as a replacement for the Xiaomi 10i series, which was launched last year. Both the phones will go on the first sale on January 12, 2022. Interested buyers can purchase the phones via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers. Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro to Use Second Generation Surge Chip.

As for prices, the vanilla Xiaomi 11i 5G is priced from Rs 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the bigger 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 26,999. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and the bigger 8GB + 128GB version carries a price tag of Rs 28,999.

Both the smartphones are similar to some extent in terms of specifications. The USP of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is the brand's 120W fast charging technology, which is a first for smartphones. The regular Xiaomi 11i 5G boasts a 67W fast charging support. The series also gets a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is rumoured to be a rebadged version of Redmi Note 11 Pro+, while the Xiaomi 11i appears to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. It's worth noting that Redmi handsets were launched in China last year.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

As a part of the launch offer, both the phones get a 'New Year' discount of Rs 1,500 and a cashback of up to Rs 2,500 via SBI cards. There's also an additional exchange discount of Rs 4,000 for existing Redmi Note phone customers. The company also launched the 120W HyperCharge Adapter Combo, which comes bundled with Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G that will also be sold separately for Rs 3,999. Its availability details will be announced at a later stage.

In terms of specifications, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition on top.

Xiaomi 11i 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 108MP primary Samsung HM2 sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the phone can be charged from 0 to 100 in just 15 minutes.

It also gets dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio certification as well as IP53 certification for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi 11i 5G (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 11i 5G, on the other hand, is very similar to the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G in terms of specifications, except the battery. The vanilla model gets a 5,160mAh battery with a 67W fast charging support.

