Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 4 (ANI): Punjab reported 3,019 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Sunday.

With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,51,460.

As many as 2,19,063 have recovered from the virus in Punjab in the last 24 hours and 51 people succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the state still has 25,314 active coronavirus cases.

With an aim to contain the spread of COVID in the state, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday ordered to vaccinate all persons above 45 years of age by end of April. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)