S.A.S. Nagar (Punjab) [India], September 7 (ANI): The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of S.A.S. Nagar, Komal Mittal, on Sunday directed officials from the Municipal Councils and the Rural Development and Panchayat Department to accelerate dewatering operations and restore normalcy in flood-affected areas across the district.

DC Mittal said that cleaning of the Mubarakpur Causeway on the Ghaggar River in Derabassi -- a vital link between Derabassi and Zirakpur -- is underway. Municipal Council teams are simultaneously carrying out cleaning drives and are repairing approach roads to the causeway to ensure safe and smooth connectivity. Similarly, dedicated efforts are being made to drain accumulated water between Bhagat Majra and Palhedi, with heavy machinery and manpower pressed into service.

The DC also emphasized the importance of repairing damaged roads and potholes to restore vehicular movement and reduce public inconvenience at the earliest.

Reviewing arrangements for the reopening of schools, Mittal instructed officers to complete the cleaning of government school premises immediately so that classes could resume from Tuesday without disruption.

Meanwhile, the district administration initiated an assessment of damage to crops, livestock, and houses. Officials assured that compensation will be provided to affected families promptly.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Mittal said, "The Administration is fully dedicated to addressing post-flood challenges on priority, and continuous monitoring will continue until the situation returns to normal."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the flood-affected Gurdaspur district of Punjab on September 9, the Punjab BJP announced on Sunday.

PM Modi will review the rescue and relief work and meet with the families of people affected by the floods.

Punjab BJP said in a post on X, "Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is coming to Gurdaspur, Punjab, on 9th September. He will meet directly with the flood-affected brothers-sisters and farmers to share their sorrow and take every possible step to help the victims". (ANI)

