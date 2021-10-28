Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Thirty-one fresh cases of coronavirus surfaced in Punjab on Thursday, taking the infection tally to 6,02,320, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 16,556 as no Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours in the state, the bulletin said.

Eight new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Pathankot, followed by four each in Amritsar, Bathinda and Mohali.

The number of active cases stands at 250 in the state.

Twenty-seven people recovered from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery count to 5,85,514, according to the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported four new infections, taking the case count to 65,335.

The city's pandemic toll stood at 820.

Chandigarh now has 29 active coronavirus cases while the number of recoveries reached 64,486.

