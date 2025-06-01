Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan announced that the State government will grandly celebrate the 450th foundation day of Shri Amritsar Sahib, emphasising the significance of the Golden Temple.

He also stated that the government will seek public suggestions on this matter.

"Golden Temple is the centre of faith of the Sikh religion, and people of all religions pay obeisance here... The state government will celebrate the 450th foundation day of Shri Amritsar Sahib grandly...The State government will also commemorate the 350th Martyrdom Day of Shri Guru Teg Bahadur ji...The government wants to take suggestions from the public regarding it,' he said.

After India and Pakistan came to an understanding on cessation of hostilities, the border areas of Punjab gradually returned to normal.

Several districts, including Ludhiana, Moga, Ferozepur, and Jalandhar, faced significant threats during the periods when Pakistan deployed drones and missiles, resulting in damage to various areas due to shelling incidents.

On May 7, the Indian Army struck key militant sites, including a major terrorist headquarters in Muridke, Pakistan, and PoK. Expecting retaliation against air bases and military installations, they instead faced kamikaze drones and missiles targeting the Golden Temple.

After three days of unsuccessful attacks on military targets, civilian areas, including Gurdwara Sahib, were hit with drones and rockets. All air raids were intercepted and neutralised with precision.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, including a Nepali national, were killed, the Indian forces have intensified their operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation for the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which precision strikes destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (POJK) and eliminated nearly 100 terror operatives at key bases in Pakistan. Among the targets were Bhawalpur, the headquarters of Jaish, and Muridke, a key training base of Lashkar.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

