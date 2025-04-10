Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): A sub-inspector, Charanjit Singh, was shot dead while on duty in Tarn Taran, Punjab, on Wednesday night. The tragic incident occurred during an attempt by police to break up a fight between two groups in the village of Kot Mohammad Khan, as per the police.

The Goindwal Sahib police station team was informed about a violent clash between two groups in the village. As the police arrived at the scene to intervene, they were attacked by the groups involved. During the altercation, Head Constable Harvinder Singh was injured after a brick hit his arm. Sub-Inspector Charanjit Singh was shot and killed during the incident.

Following the attack, an FIR was registered at the Goindwal Sahib police station. Over 20 people were rounded up by the police, and the investigation into the case is underway.

Speaking to ANI, Tarn Taran SSP Abhimanyu Rana said, "Last night, we received information about a fight between two groups in Kot Mohammad Khan. While trying to stop the fight between the two groups, the police party was also attacked. One of our head constables got injured, and Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh was shot dead. More than 20 people were accused of the crime. Strictest action is being taken...

The SSP assured that strict action would be taken against all those involved, and the police are continuing to investigate the case.

Further information on the case is still awaited.

Recently, the Border Security Force (BSF), in coordination with the Punjab Police, apprehended a suspected narco-smuggler with heroin after a joint ambush in the Tarn Taran district on Wednesday, according to an official statement from BSF.

Punjab Frontier BSF said, "On April 2, 2025, acting on the information developed and shared by BSF intelligence wing about a suspected smuggling activity, a joint ambush by BSF in collaboration with Punjab Police was placed in the suspected area of district Tarn Taran." (ANI)

