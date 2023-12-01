Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday said that there were several complaints from the devotees about the declining standards of the Tirupati laddus after Jagan Reddy assumed office as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

He said that the quality of the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple's famous Laddu Prasad would be restored if his party comes to power in the state.

"We have received several complaints about the declining standards of the revered Tirupati Laddu. I assure you that the original quality of the divine prasadam will be restored in March/April 2024 when the TDP comes to power," Lokesh said.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh is renowned for its famous Laddu Prasad, known for its distinct taste.

The Tirupati Laddu, which is given to devotees as prasadam, has received Geographical indication tag which entitles only Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams can make and sell it. The laddu prasadam is made in a temple kitchen known as 'Potu'. (ANI)

