New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday alleged a steep hike in airfare to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the venue for the ongoing Maha Kumbh, terming it "exploitation of faith" by airlines.

In a statement, Chadha claimed that airfare has surged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 60,000 per ticket during the Maha Kambh, as he urged the Central government to take action in the matter.

He demanded that the government either cap flight prices or ensure affordable travel options for the devotees attending the sacred event.

Highlighting the sanctity of the Maha Kumbh, the AAP leader said, "For the followers of Sanatan Dharma, the Maha Kumbh is the ultimate celebration of faith and spirituality.

"After 144 years, this sacred festival is being held in Prayagraj, attracting millions of devotees from across India and the world who wish to bathe, meditate, and engage in spiritual practices. However, it is shocking that airlines have turned this holy event into a profiteering opportunity."

Drawing attention to the "steep hike" in airfare, Chadha said, "Flights to Prayagraj, which normally cost between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000, are now being sold for an outrageous Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. This blatant profiteering by airlines is unacceptable and unfair to the devotees who simply want to participate in this pious event.

"On behalf of all the pilgrims, I urge the government to intervene and introduce economical flight options to the devotees or introduce a price cap for these flights."

Referring to past successes in addressing travel-related issues, Chadha said, "When we raised the issue of overpriced food at airports in Parliament, the government listened, and 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' was introduced for the passengers.

"Similarly, I hope that our appeal today reaches the government, and the airlines are directed to provide reasonably priced flight tickets to the pilgrims heading to the Maha Kumbh."

Chadha's remarks came amid the approaching Assembly elections in Delhi due on February 5.

