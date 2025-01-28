Beijing, January 28: China has achieved a major milestone in fusion research with its Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), or "artificial sun," setting a new world record by maintaining steady-state high-confinement plasma for 1,066 seconds, a report said. The breakthrough reached an astonishing temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius, surpassing its previous record of 403 seconds.

The achievement, led by the Institute of Plasma Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (ASIPP), is a critical step in nuclear fusion research, which aims to replicate the energy-producing process of the sun. In a fusion reaction, light nuclei merge to form a heavier nucleus, releasing energy in the process.

As per the report, China’s EAST reactor, which first reached 100 million degrees Celsius in 2018, is designed to create nuclear fusion using deuterium extracted from seawater as a clean energy source. The record-setting event highlights the reactor's progress toward achieving stable, long-duration plasma operations—a crucial step in the development of self-sustaining fusion power plants.

ASIPP Director Song Yuntao emphasized that sustained high-efficiency operation over thousands of seconds is key to future fusion energy production. The EAST reactor has been an open platform for global fusion research since its inception in 2006.

While the Chinese record is a significant advancement, it follows similar achievements, such as South Korea’s Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research device, which reached 100 million degrees for 20 seconds in December 2020. The global race to master fusion energy continues to gain momentum as scientists work toward harnessing this powerful and clean energy source.

