New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the Government's handling of 'Operation Sindoor' and referring to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in Parliament alleged that India showed to Pakistan its limits and that it did not have the "political will" to fight.

Addressing the Lower House during a debate on Operation Sindoor, the Congress MP said, "Yesterday I watched Rajnath Singh's speech. I listened quite carefully when people speak. He said that Operation Sindoor began at 1.05 in the morning. He said that Operation Sindoor lasted 22 minutes. Then he said the most shocking thing - at 1.35, we had called Pakistan and told them that we hit non-military targets and we do not want escalation...Maybe he does not understand what he revealed. The DGMO of India was told by the government of India to ask for a ceasefire at 1.35 at night itself on the night of Operation Sindoor..."

Also Read | 'Congress Now Dependent on Pakistan for Political Issues': PM Narendra Modi Accuses Party During Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

"You told the Pakistanis exactly what you would do. You told them we would not hit military targets, you told them we do not want escalation... It means you have directly told Pakistan that you do not have the political will to fight. This is said by the Defence Minister. It means the government of India informed the Pakistani government that we have no political will, we don't want to fight. Surrender, immediate surrender in 30 minutes," the Congress MP added.

Rahul Gandhi also referenced Rajnath Singh's remarks in Lok Sabha yesterday in which the Defence Minister compared Operation Sindoor to the 1971 war stating that there was big difference to the situation then, where one lakh Pakistani soldiers had surrendered.

Also Read | PM Modi in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate: Made in India Drones and Missiles Wreaked Havoc in Pakistan, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

"Yesterday, Rajnath Singh ji compared 1971 war and Operation Sindoor and I want to remind him, there was a political will in 1971... In 1971, India had political will. Indira Gandhi gave Sam Manekshaw full freedom, even when US ships moved in."

Referring to the remarks of Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan and Captain Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache, Indonesia, Rahul Gandhi further alleged that India lost its fighter jets because armed forces were "constrained by political leadership."

The LoP stated, "Second thing he (Defence Minister) said - He told the Pakistanis that we are not going to hit any of your military infrastructure. This is an interesting fact. I said freedom of manoeuvre, meaning freedom to the air force. Captain Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache, Indonesia, says - I may not agree with him that India lost so many aircrafts, but I do agree we did lose some aircrafts, that happened only because of the constraints given by the political leadership to not attack the military establishments and their air defence."

"It means - You went into Pakistan and told our pilots not to attack their air defence systems. It means you told your pilots to go and attack Pakistan and face their air defence system. It means you tied their hands behind their back. The point is, aircraft were lost. It means you started and said you do not have the political will and you won't attack military establishments, and then asked the pilots to fight. Everybody knows the result; you do not want to give answers, but everybody knows the result..." Gandhi said.

Claiming that India lost its fighter jets, Gandhi held the Central government responsible for this, asserting that no tactical mistake was made by the air force.

The LoP said, "I want to say to CDS General Anil Chauhan ji, you made no tactical mistake, the Indian air force made no mistake, the mistake was made by the political leadership that said you cannot attack the military infrastructure. The air force is not to blame at all." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)