New Delhi, July 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Operation Sindoor, in response to the dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam, not only decimated terror camps and factories operating from Pakistani soil but also filled the hearts of terrorists’ masterminds, sitting across the border. Spotlighting the Armed Forces’ fierce strikes on Pakistan, PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor made the world realise India’s indigenously developed missiles and drones and praised the newfound Atmanirbharta in defending the country.

“Made in India drones and missiles wreaked havoc in Pakistan,” PM Modi said and also elaborated on how the technical advancements helped plan precise and targeted attacks, deep inside the enemy's territory. ‘Standing Here To Present India’s Side and To Show Mirror to Those Who Don’t See It’: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate (Watch Video).

PM Modi Speaks in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate

Speaking in the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/5YMO8qcisH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2025

#OperationSindoor | PM Narendra Modi says, "Armed Forces were given a free hand. They were told to decide the when, where and how...We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day." pic.twitter.com/2DD1pSjYSD — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

VIDEO | Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), speaking in the Lok Sabha, says, "The world now talks about our air defence system. ‘Humne Pakistan ke missiles aur drones to tinke ki tarah bikher diya’ (we scattered Pakistan's missiles and drones like straws). I want to… pic.twitter.com/nbguTk60d4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

Joining the debate on Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister described the Pahalgam massacre as the worst form of terrorism, stating that innocent tourists were killed in cold blood after singling them out on the basis of their religion.

“This was a coordinated plan to create communal divide and incite religious unrest, but the country stood united while our Armed Forces gave a befitting reply to Pakistan’s misadventures,” PM Modi said. PM Modi also recalled his statement, the first after the April 22 attack, where he publicly said that terrorists as well as their masters will be buried in soil and they will get punishment beyond their imagination.

“Our forces were given full operational freedom and through the Operation Sindoor, they took revenge in just 22 minutes over the April 22 attacks,” PM Modi said.

He further said that Pakistan got a whiff of an imminent Indian attack and also tried nuclear blackmail to thwart any assault, but our forces brought them to their knees in just one day. “The operation came as a nightmare for terror masterminds, as, unlike earlier, today they remain shrouded in fear that Indian forces may come hunting for them,” PM Modi said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).