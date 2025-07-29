New Delhi, July 29: The Prime Minister accused the Congress party of aligning its political narrative with Pakistan, stating, Congress is now compelled to import issues from Pakistan. PM Modi’s remarks came during a special session of Parliament dedicated to national security and the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He asserted that Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory military campaign, remains active and that any future provocation from Pakistan would be met with a “befitting reply.”

In a combative address to the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s uncompromising approach to counterterrorism, citing the success of Operation Sindoor as a watershed moment in the country’s defence doctrine. PM Modi in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate: Made in India Drones and Missiles Wreaked Havoc in Pakistan, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Videos).

PM Modi's Speech in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "On one hand, India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards self-reliance, but Congress is becoming dependent on Pakistan for issues. Unfortunately, Congress is importing issues from Pakistan..." pic.twitter.com/RmuVuw1JZL — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

“We achieved our target 100 per cent,” PM Modi declared. “On the night of May 9, our missiles struck corners of Pakistan that it had never imagined. It forced them to their knees.” He described the operation as a precision strike on the “navel of terrorism” - a metaphor for the epicentres of recruitment and training that fuelled cross-border militancy.

The Prime Minister recounted how the Indian Army communicated its intent and execution to Pakistan’s military within minutes, underscoring the clarity and confidence of India’s strategic posture. “We were fully prepared. We were waiting for the right opportunity, and our target was clear: to destroy terror and terrorists,” he said. ‘Standing Here To Present India’s Side and To Show Mirror to Those Who Don’t See It’: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate (Watch Video).

PM Modi also referenced the Balakot airstrikes of 2019, drawing parallels to Operation Sindoor in terms of tactical clarity and execution. “This time too, our forces demonstrated the strength of the nation by achieving every objective,” he said.

In a pointed rebuke to international critics, PM Modi emphasised that no global leader had asked India to halt its operations. “Our action was non-acceleratory and entirely self-determined,” he said, adding that the Defence Ministry and armed forces had jointly formulated the policy.

The Prime Minister’s speech was marked by vivid anecdotes, including reports from Pakistani civilians caught off guard by the strikes. “They said they were bathing, getting ready for work - India attacked before they could even think,” he said, illustrating the element of surprise and precision.

PM Modi concluded by reiterating India’s new security doctrine: retaliation will be swift and sovereign; nuclear threats will not deter action; and there will be no distinction between terrorists and their state sponsors. The Lok Sabha session continues to draw sharp political reactions, with opposition leaders questioning the government’s preparedness and intelligence protocols.

