New Delhi, April 1: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the demise and injuries of several workers in a firecracker factory in Banskantha, Gujarat, urging for "strict enforcement of safety rules and clear accountability of those responsible."

"The news of the death of several workers and injuries to many in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," Gandhi said in a post on X. "To prevent such tragic incidents, there must be strict enforcement of safety rules and clear accountability of those responsible," his post added.

गुजरात के बनासकांठा में पटाखा फैक्ट्री में हुए धमाके में कई मजदूरों की मौत और कईयों के घायल होने की खबर बेहद दुखद है। शोकाकुल परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। इस हादसे की तुरंत जांच होनी चाहिए और दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए। अक्सर ऐसी… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 1, 2025

He further urged for an investigation into the incident, and giving the culprits the "harshest punishment." "This accident should be investigated immediately and the culprits should be given the harshest punishment. Often incidents of fire and explosions occur in such factories, and poor workers who have gone out to earn their livelihood lose their lives," his post read.

Earlier today, officials said that 18 workers from Madhya Pradesh died after an explosion at the firecracker godown in Deesa area of the state led to the to the collapse of the structure, trapping several workers inside.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed condolences over the tragic loss of lives. CM Yadav wrote in a post on X, "The sad news of the untimely death and serious injuries of workers from Madhya Pradesh due to the explosion in a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat is extremely heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families."

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"As soon as we received information about the incident, we initiated relief work. So far, 18 people have died due to the collapse of a slab. An FIR is being filed under Section 304 (causing death by negligence), and strict action will be taken against those responsible," SP Makwana said. Banaskantha police have formed five teams to identify and nab those responsible for the incident, the SP added.

Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel shared details earlier, saying, "The entire slab of the structure collapsed following the explosion at the firecracker godown. Thirteen bodies were initially recovered from the site." The Collector said they received information at around 9.45 am about the explosion at the firecracker godown, which led to the collapse of the entire structure.

