In an unfortunate incident in Gujarat, an explosion occurred in the Banaskantha district today, April 1. According to news agency ANI, the blast occurred in a factory in the industrial area in Banaskantha's Deesa. Mihir Patel, Collector of Banaskantha, said that five workers died in the explosion. Speaking about the incident, Patel said that in the morning, they received information of a large explosion in the industrial area in Deesa. "The Fire Department rushed to the site and controlled the fire. Five workers died on the spot of the incident. Four injured workers were referred to different hospitals," he added. The collector further said that the explosion was so huge that the slab of the factory collapsed. Meanwhile, a search operation to rescue any person who might be buried under the debris has been launched. Mehsana Plane Crash: Female Pilot Injured After Plane Crashes in Field in Gujarat’s Ucharpi Village; Videos Surface.

Explosion at Factory in Deesa Kills Five People

#WATCH | Gujarat | Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel says, "Today morning, we got information of a large explosion in the industrial area in Deesa. The Fire Department rushed to the site and controlled the fire. Five workers died on the spot of the incident. Four injured workers… pic.twitter.com/jrV6ml6Gbb — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2025

