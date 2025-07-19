New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Saturday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of having a "traitor's mindset" after he demanded a clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on US President Donald Trump's latest remarks on India-Pakistan military conflict.

Speaking at the White House during a dinner he hosted for Republican senators on Friday, Trump said that "five jets were shot down" during the India-Pakistan conflict in May, and repeated his assertion that the fighting ended following his intervention.

In an X post on Saturday, Gandhi asked Modi to clarify the US President's remarks, while asserting that the country has the right to know the truth.

Reacting sharply to the Congress leader's demand, Malviya posted on X, "Rahul Gandhi's mindset is that of a traitor."

Underlining that Trump neither took the name of India nor said that those five jets belonged to it, Malviya asked, "Then why did the Congress scion believe that they belonged to India? Why did he not believe that they belonged to Pakistan? Does he have more sympathy for Pakistan than his own country?"

The truth is that Pakistan has not yet recovered from Operation Sindoor, but "Rahul Gandhi is feeling the pain," Malviya wrote in Hindi.

"Rahul Gandhi should clarify -- Is he an Indian or the spokesperson of Pakistan?" he asserted.

Malviya alleged that whenever the Indian Army teaches a lesson to the enemy, the Congress feels the sting. "Anti-India sentiment is no longer a habit of Congress, it has become its identity," he charged.

