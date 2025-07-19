Munger, July 19: In a sensational claim, Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday told a rally in Bihar that a "conspiracy" to blow him up "with a bomb" has been hatched by his detractors, who have ceaselessly tried to "break" him. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president made the statement in Munger district, where he hurled several barbs at his estranged uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, and Lalu Prasad's RJD with which the latter has aligned, without mentioning by name any of his opponents.

"Many people are upset with Chirag Paswan's 'Bihar First, Bihari First' slogan, which strikes at the roots of their caste politics. Such people had caused the state to sink in poverty and backwardness while in power and now, ahead of the Assembly polls, they are trying to fob people off with false promises", said the Hajipur MP, in remarks that may be seen as aimed at Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who is heading the INDIA bloc charge in the state. Chirag Paswan Meets BJP Chief Nadda, Later Expresses 'grave Concern' over Law and Order in Bihar.

Paswan, who had ended up isolated in the Lok Janshakti Party founded by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, as a result of a split engineered by Paras, also spoke of the days he had to spend in political wilderness until he was redeemed by the BJP, with an offer of alliance in Lok Sabha polls last year. "There have always been attempts by Chirag Paswan's detractors to stop him. They split his party and, later, got him dragged out of his house, leaving him to fend for himself on the streets. But nothing could break Chirag Paswan", said the 43-year-old leader, who of late has been referring to himself in the third person at public meetings.

Paswan's uncle, after splitting the party, had landed a berth in the Narendra Modi government while the founder's son was forced to vacate the 12, Janpath bungalow in New Delhi which had for years served as the residence of the late leader and the office of the LJP. The LJP has since ceased to exist and splinter groups headed by the nephew and the uncle, whose party is called Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, have been recognised as separate political entities by the Election Commission.

Paras, who had defended the split in 2021, voicing disapproval of his nephew's revolt against the NDA in Assembly polls held a year earlier, ended up quitting the BJP-led coalition following the saffron party's decision to accommodate the latter. He finally announced his exit from the NDA a few months ago and last week Tejashwi Yadav made it clear that Paras "has already been working as one of our allies" and would soon be formally inducted into the opposition coalition. Paswan, after speaking at length about the failed attempts to "break him", said "now they have hatched a new conspiracy. They are now trying to blow me up with a bomb (bomb se uda denge)". Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Says He Will Contest Vidhan Sabha Polls, Backs Demand for Domicile Policy in Government Jobs.

'My Detractors Conspiring to Blow Me Up with Bomb'

VIDEO | Bihar: Addressing a public meeting in Munger, Union Minister Chirag Paswan (@iChiragPaswan) says, "It suits the opposition leaders to divide us based on caste and religion. They understand that if we, especially the youth of Bihar, come together, then not only Bihar, but… pic.twitter.com/AkIobDjO5j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2025

"But they forget that Chirag Paswan is a tiger's cub (sher ka beta). He does not know how to bend and it is impossible to scare him", said the Union minister. Members of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), when asked about their president's stunning claim, replied on condition of anonymity that "it may have been a reference to the FIR lodged recently against a social media troll. Chirag ji may have made use of it for rhetoric".

The allusion was to a police complaint lodged at cyber police station in Patna, by the party's chief spokesman Rajesh Kumar Bhatt, against an Instagram user who had threatened to blow up Paswan. Although the police complaint spoke about "people afraid of Chirag Paswan's growing popularity", it made no mention of any particular party or individual. Nonetheless, the LJP(RV) had alleged on its social media handles that the Instagram user was "an RJD supporter".

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)