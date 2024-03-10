Hyderabad, March 10: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Indian cricketer and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin said that Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will bring an impact in the Lok Sabha election, similar to the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra that was conducted during the assembly elections of Telangana and Karnataka.

"It will definitely impact, as it did in the election for Telangana and Karnataka. We are really looking forward, to this Manipur to Mumbai Yatra. It's hard to predict how many seats we will get (in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls) but, I think we will get lots (of seats)." said Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin. Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes From Shivpuri on Day 3 in State, Addresses Public Gathering (Watch Video).

Speaking on Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Congress leader further said, "It is called as Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Marathon. A lot of people, including youth, participated in the event. Rahul Gandhi's message is simple. It is that the Congress Party is secular. We do not spread hate, but happiness and peace..."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Mandvi in Gujarat, where he met children. Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh, said, "Around 10.30 am, Rahul Gandhi will go to Swaraj Ashram. The Ashram was established by Vallabhbhai Patel in 1922 and in 1928, he led Bardoli Satyagraha from here. Following that, he began to be known as Sardar Patel. Bardoli Satyagraha is a milestone...Bharat Jodo Nyay will resume from there (Ashram). There will be a break tomorrow, 11th March. On 12th March, an 'Adivasi Sammelan' is being held on Nandurbar, Rahul Gandhi will address it. On 13th March, in Dhule, Congress president and Rahul Gandhi will announce the guarantees of Congress party regarding 'Nari Nyay'...This will be the fourth 'Nyay'. The 'Shramik Nyay' will be announced at the end in Mumbai..." India Is Known for Love, Not Hatred, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that his party will change the status quo prevailing in the country, in which a few billionaires have complete control over wealth and resources, while 90 per cent of the population remains marginalised and sidelined. Rahul Gandhi promised to create a special Rs 5,000 crore dedicated corpus fund to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth coming from ordinary family backgrounds to start their own businesses.

Addressing a well-attended public meeting on the fifty-fifth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here today, Gandhi referred to five revolutionary guarantees for youth his party made yesterday, which include a first-year job guarantee (apprentice) for the youth immediately after they complete their education, like a degree or a diploma.

The former Congress president pointed out, that right now, a select few billionaire industrial friends of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are controlling everything from the apple trade in Himachal Pradesh to airports, ports, infrastructure and storage.The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.

