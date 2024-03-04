Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Monday resumed from Shivpuri district on its third day in the state and Rahul Gandhi addressed a public gathering at Madhav Chowk in the district.

During this, the Congress leader attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government saying earlier youth had an opportunity to join the public sector and army but the ways have been closed now.

"Earlier youth had an opportunity to join the public sector (BHEL, HAL), Army and government jobs in schools and hospitals but all the ways have been closed now. The Army has been made Agniveer and the public sector has been privatised," Rahul Gandhi said.

He further added, "Last year we did 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in which we met thousands of people. The message that came out from 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was that this is a country of love, not of hatred. But if hatred spreads then it is because of injustice."

"If injustice increases in the country, people feel afraid, because it makes it easier to make them fight against each other. That is why we have added the word 'Nyay' in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," he added.

Earlier, party leader Jairam Ramesh said "Day 51 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra off to a strong start in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, where Rahul Gandhi took out a roadshow and delivered a public address."

Notably, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered the state on March 2 and will stay in the state till March 6.

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

