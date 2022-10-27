Faridabad, Oct 27 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday slammed the previous UPA regime at the Centre for allocating "meagre" amounts in its budget for railway projects in Haryana, adding that sanctions rose considerably after the "double-engine government" took charge.

The Railways minister also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned a complete redevelopment of seven railway stations in Haryana.

BJP leaders use the "double-engine" phrase to emphasise that development would be expedited if the same party is at the helm in the states and the Centre.

"During the (Congress-led) UPA (United Progressive Alliance) regime, how much budget allocation was made for an important state like Haryana for railway projects?" Vaishnaw asked.

"The Congress used to make big claims but allocated just Rs 315 crore a year (for Harayana). After Modiji came and when the double-engine government was formed, the amount was raised to a record Rs 1,400 crore a year for the development of railways in Haryana," he said while addressing at a Jan Utthan rally here.

Vaishnaw said rail projects worth thousands of crores had been sanctioned in Haryana, adding that the tender for a world-class station in Faridabad had been finalised at a cost of Rs 262 crore, he said.

The master plan for the construction of world-class railway stations in Gurugram (Rs 212 crore), Chandigarh (Rs 436 crore), Ambala Cantonment, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Panipat is also being prepared, he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor and inaugurated three other projects worth a combined Rs 6,629 crore. He inaugurated a rail coach refurbishment factory worth Rs 590 crore in Sonipat's Barhi and India's first longest elevated railway track in Rohtak, built at a cost of Rs 315.40 crore.

With the Manohar Lal Khattar government completing eight years in office, Vaishnaw said, "Today is a special day as the double-engine government is completing eight successful years."

"Today, the Home minister has given a big gift to Haryana. This will change the future of Haryana. A huge ecosystem will be created from the rail coach refurbishment factory," Vaishnaw said, adding many ancillary units would come and generate jobs.

Claiming that Haryana was a leading state in the country, Khattar said during his address, "Our government has worked to change the system in the last eight years. On one hand, the people are being given the benefits of all welfare schemes online, while a network of national highways and rail lines have been laid in the entire state."

"We have brought radical changes in all other areas, including education and health."

Adding that the state government provided uninterrupted power supply in villages, he said, "If you compare the working of governments of the last 48 years, then eight years of this government will always have the edge as the kind of visible development work we have done was never seen during the tenure of previous governments.

"I assure the Home minister that Haryana will fully contribute to the country's progress."

Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said BJP-led states had an outstanding graph of governance and development.

"Today, the honour and integrity of the country are also safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country's treasury is safe and the borders of the country are also safe," said Gurjar, the Faridabad MP.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said it had been the government's endeavour that the benefits of central and state schemes should reach the last citizen.

Thanking Vaishnaw, Chautala said the Rs 5,618-crore Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor project would change the destiny of industrialisation in Haryana.

