Pope Francis has warned against online pornography and the dangers associated with watching porn. He was speaking to priests and seminarians studying in Rome. During a session at the Vatican, Pope called porn a temptation that "weakens the priestly heart". "pornography was a vice that so many people have…even priests and nuns," the chief pontiff was quoted as saying.

When asked about how digital and social media should be best used to "share the joy of being Christians", the Pope said “Each of you think if you’ve had the experience or had the temptation of digital pornography. It’s a vice that so many people have, so many laymen, so many laywomen, and even priests and nuns,” according to a transcript published by the Vatican. Video: Pope Francis Says Morally Legitimate for Nations To Supply Weapons to Ukraine Against Russian Aggression.

"And I'm not just talking about criminal pornography like child abuse, where you see live cases of abuse: that's already degeneracy. But of the more 'normal' pornography. Dear brothers, be careful of this. The pure heart, the heart that receives Jesus every day, cannot receive this pornographic information," he continued. 'Gay Porn' Boy-on-Boy Sex Guide in Recommended Reading List for 7th Graders at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Video of a Mother Calling It Out Goes Viral.

According to the Pope, pornography does not just weakens the priestly heart’ but also allows devils to enter. He even advised to delete porn, and pornographic apps from the phone so that the temptation won't be in hands.

Pope, on multiple occasions, condemned pornography. In June, he called it “a permanent attack on the dignity of men and women", saying it should be declared a “threat to public health".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2022 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).