Varanasi (UP), June 15 (PTI) The railway administration has cancelled the parking contract at platform number one of the Varanasi station after receiving complaints about overcharging.

An FIR has been lodged against the contractor and his staff at the Railway Protection Force (RPF) station, officials said on Sunday.

Railway's Public Relations Officer Ashok Kumar said the action was taken following a complaint on social media about excessive parking charges at the station.

The administration not only terminated the parking contract but also filed a case against the contractor's employees responsible for the overcharging.

Disciplinary action is also being initiated against the railway staff posted at the station who were found negligent, he added.

The complaint was filed by social activist Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Mahmoorganj, who had raised the issue on social media platform X.

He alleged that at platform number one's parking area, charges far beyond the approved rates were being collected.

Acting on the complaint, the railway administration took strict action, cancelling the contract and initiating legal proceedings against the contractor's staff.

Srivastava claimed that the contractor was charging between Rs 100 and Rs 200 per hour from two-wheelers and four-wheelers, much higher than the prescribed rates.

