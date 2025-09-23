New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced a new Rajpura-Mohali railway line in Punjab, costing Rs 443 crore and spanning 18 km. Also proposed a new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur Cantt, Bhatinda, Patiala, and Delhi.

Vaishnaw highlighted a significant increase in railway investment in Punjab from Rs 225 crore during 2009-14 to Rs 5,421 crore now. He expressed special thanks to MoS Ravneet Bittu and said the minister deserves full credit for the project's development.

Also Read | Azam Khan Released From Sitapur Jail After Being Behind Bars for Nearly 23 Months, Video of His Release Emerges.

A day earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slammed the Opposition parties for criticising the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

Comparing the taxes on household items under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime to the taxes after the GST cut, he said that the industries and the MSMEs were under the "tax terror" before 2014.

Also Read | Delhi: 200 People Fall Ill After Eating 'Kuttu Atta' in Jahangirpuri Area; Police Alert Food Department for Further Investigation.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, he said, "The GST reforms have been implemented today. A while ago, I was in a market in RK Puram, and people buying goods there also said that they were happy."

"Under the UPA, there was a tax terror on industries and MSMEs. The web of several taxes was unified into GST. When GST was widely accepted, the next-generation reforms were brought in. Step by step, the nation has reached a good position. I thank Prime Minister Modi and the Finance Minister for the reforms," he said.

The Union Minister noted that the taxes on cement, sanitary pads, and footwear have significantly reduced as compared to the UPA government.

"The Opposition is unhappy. In their time, there were only talks and no work. UPA taxed cement at 30 per cent. How would a commoner fulfil their dream of building a house? Now it is at 18 per cent... The UPA taxed sanitary pads at 13 per cent, and now they have zero tax. The paint used on houses was taxed at 30 per cent; it is 18 per cent now. Tax on footwear is now 5 per cent as compared to 18 per cent during the UPA," Ashwini Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)